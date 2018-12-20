Nissan's mystery CES 2019 debut is probably the long-range Leaf

Nissan has a whole bunch of stuff in store for this year's CES in Las Vegas, but one mystery debut has us wondering if it's something that, according to reports, we should have seen already.

Nissan this week offered up a hint at what's to come from its CES booth. One thing it's touting is a tech platform that will let people "See the Invisible." It's kind of vague for now, with Nissan saying only that it's "creating an entirely new driving experience through connected worlds." Will it be related to connected-car communications like V2X? It's anybody's guess, really.

CES will also see the US debut of Nissan's Leaf Nismo RC race car concept. Loosely based on the second-generation Leaf EV, the Leaf Nismo RC has an electric motor on each axle, providing a net 322 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, owing that acceleration in part to the carbon fiber that keeps its chassis on the light side.

The most intriguing thing on Nissan's list of CES debuts is the mysterious "new vehicle introduction." Nissan hasn't confirmed anything yet, but in all likelihood it's the longer-range variant of the Leaf. According to a Reuters report, Nissan nixed the debut of the long-range Leaf from its LA Auto Show schedule, reportedly due to former chairman Carlos Ghosn's financial misdeeds. Nissan declined to comment to Roadshow.

It's believed that the long-range Leaf will tout a 60-kWh battery, in comparison to the second-gen Leaf's current 40-kWh battery. While it'll cost more, it should boost the EV's range from an EPA-estimated 151 miles to somewhere in the 200-plus-mile range. We'll find out for sure once CES kicks off in the second week of January.