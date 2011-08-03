Nissan calls out 'Top Gear' over Leaf review

Nissan

Remember when Tesla sued "Top Gear" over its portrayal of the electric Roadster running out of electricity and breaking down? Now Nissan is complaining about the show's portrayal of the all electric Leaf.

In a show that aired at the end of July, "Top Gear" presenter Jeremy Clarkson drove the Nissan Leaf to the city of Lincoln, where it ran out of electricity and had to be pushed by helpful bystanders to a charging point.

But Nissan executive vice president Andy Palmer, in an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Times, said "Top Gear" made the whole thing up. Data from the car, automatically sent to Nissan, showed the car had only a 40 percent charge on its battery when Clarkson began his trip, although the car had been delivered to "Top Gear" with a full charge. Palmer also pointed out that the data showed the Leaf had been driven in circles around Lincoln until the battery went dead.

"Top Gear" made no apologies for the portrayal. Clarkson replied that he was attempting to show the difficulties one would face when running out of electricity in the Leaf.

In the same segment, presenter James May drove a Peugeot Ion, a rebadged version of the Mitsubishi i electric car, along the same route as Clarkson. The Ion was not shown to run out of electricity during the segment.

(Source: Yahoo News)