Nissan teases its new Ariya electric crossover, announces July debut date

Nissan

We've been pretty sure that Nissan has been cooking up an electric SUV based on its Ariya concept from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show for a while now. We've even seen leaked patent drawings, but what we didn't have was confirmation from Nissan that it was real or when it might debut.

That changed on Wednesday when the Japanese carmaker announced that the production version of the Ariya would debut in July. What else do we know about it? Pretty much nothing, but given the state of Nissan's finances at the moment, we can make some assumptions.

We're betting that the Ariya will feature a slightly hotter version of the Leaf Plus' drivetrain, probably with somewhat less range owing to the poorer aerodynamics of a crossover. It'll likely also have Nissan's latest and greatest iteration of its ProPilot suite (which we have liked in the past) and, finally, its new "Shield grille" will likely be the face of Nissan EVs going forward.

We'd also strongly suspect that a great deal is riding on the success of this EV for the beleaguered automaker. Still, given the public's appetite for crossovers, the sales success of the Leaf as an affordable EV and the generally good design of newly refreshed models like the Rogue, Nissan at least has a shot.

Nissan didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.