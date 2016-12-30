Next-gen Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell to get a big range boost

Up Next The 2017 BMW 5 Series will start at $51,200

Hyundai is upping their fuel cell game with a big increase in range for the hydrogen-powered Tucson.

Photo by Hyundai

The five-seat crossover currently has a range of 265 miles and has an EPA fuel rating equivalent of 50 miles per gallon combined. The next generation, due in January of 2018, will get a 30% improvement in range to 348 miles per tank.

This increase puts it in line with competitors from Honda and Toyota. The current Honda Clarity has a range of 366 miles and the Toyota Mirai can truck along for 312 miles before it needs a refueling.

The current Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell is only available as a $499 per month three year lease exclusively in California. We have no word on whether customers will be able to purchase this updated model, but we're betting Hyundai will keep this baby as a lease-only.