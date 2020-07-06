Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor will get a V6 in the US, report claims

Enlarge Image Ford

For as long as the Ford Ranger Raptor has existed, the automaker has stood firm in its official position that this raucous off-road midsize pickup is not destined for US sales. Wailing lamentations of moneyed individuals go a long way, though, and if one report is to be believed, Ford will finally change its tune.

The next-gen Ford Ranger will spawn a US-bound Raptor variant, Australia's CarExpert reports, citing sources familiar with Ford's product plans. Ford declined to comment, citing its policy on discussing future products (it doesn't talk about them).

CarExpert's sources go beyond confirming the Ranger Raptor for the US. The outlet claims that a provided screenshot proves the US-spec Ranger Raptor will sport a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 allegedly producing 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, which would be a big boost over the current Ranger's 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. In markets outside the US, including Australia, the next-gen Ranger Raptor will reportedly sport a 2.0-liter turbodiesel I4 and a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. All three will, according to the report, utilize a 10-speed automatic transmission.

CarExpert is pretty firm in its belief that the Ranger Raptor is heading to the US. In addition to its source's information, the outlet points to a patent registration from 2018 that includes images of a Ranger Raptor with a sliding rear window, an option only available on US-spec Rangers. It's a bit of a stretch, but for those holding out hope for a Ranger Raptor across the Rockies, it's worth pointing out.

At this point, it's pretty much a guarantee (if it wasn't already) that the current iteration of the Ranger Raptor will never see these amber waves of grain. The current model sports a 2.0-liter turbodiesel I4 producing 210 hp and 369 lb-ft, which heads to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic. Like the big-boy F-150 Raptor, the Ranger's hardcore variant sports Fox suspension components and other upgrades that better position it for high-speed off-road antics.