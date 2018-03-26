2018 New York Auto Show preview: Production cars in the Big Apple

Though only a few weeks have passed since the Geneva Motor Show, we're preparing for another onslaught of new product in New York. But while Geneva mixed in a lot of concept cars with actual road-going machines, the New York Auto Show is where production cars will reign supreme.

As you scan the list below, take note of just how many production models will be unveiled in the Big Apple over the next week. There's a ton of important things to see, and we're excited to bring you all the latest news live from New York.

Enlarge Image Acura

Acura made a big deal out of its "concept" RDX in Detroit this year, but anyone who looked at it closely could see the production car underneath. To that end, Acura is showing the actual production version in New York, and we're expecting great things.

We've heard a new Audi Sport model will be making its debut in New York, and while we don't have official confirmation just yet, we're betting it's a version of the RS5. Maybe a convertible. Or perhaps a super-hot Sportback version. That'd be nice, right?

What we do know for sure, however, is that Audi will show US customers the 2019 A6 that recently debuted in Geneva.

Look for another Geneva carryover here. BMW confirms it'll debut the refreshed X4 crossover-coupe in sporty M40i guise. As for the M8 Gran Coupe concept that we saw earlier this month in Switzerland, well, it's unclear if it'll be shipped across the Atlantic for the New York expo. BMW doesn't mention it in its New York Auto Show announcement, so probably not.

The Chiron Sport is making its way to US soil for the first time ever and we're excited. The Sport takes the normal Chiron's 1,500 horsepower drivetrain and adds torque-vectoring. It also adds stiffer suspension, more aero and loses 40 pounds. It only adds $400,000 to the cost of a Chiron. Bargain, right?

Cadillac will show the CT6 V-Sport, which is cool and all, but it's what's under that sedan's hood that excites us most. This will mark the debut of the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8, Cadillac's first bespoke engine since the Northstar V8 that powered many a front-wheel-drive retirement car.

That's not all, though. Cadillac will unveil its new XT4 at the New York show, a crossover the company teased during the Super Bowl and Oscars.

Ford will be wheeling out the lightly refreshed 2019 Fusion in New York. The Fusion doesn't see a lot of changes in the aesthetics department, but the plug-in hybrid version gets more EV range and becomes the first car in Ford's lineup to get the Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package as standard equipment.

Enlarge Image Genesis

Not that long ago, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald told us the Korean luxury brand has something big in store for the New York show. We haven't heard anything since, though. So your guess is as good as ours as to what it might be.

While GMC showed off its new Sierra pickup at an offsite event in Detroit a few weeks ago, the truck still hasn't made its public debut. That'll change in New York, and we're excited to check out the just announced AT4 off-road trim level for the new Sierra which features a two-inch lift, locking rear differential, two-speed transfer case and skid plates. Also look for new Black Editions of the Acadia and Terrain SUVs, too.

Honda showed off a pre-production version of its new Insight Hybrid back in January at the Detroit Auto Show but now, for New York, it's got the production version ready and its planning on making some waves. Positioned between Civic and Accord, the Insight Hybrid looks a little like both but also has its own unique vibe, which we like. Honda is estimating that the Insight Hybrid will average 55 miles per gallon in town, so this will be a big deal when it hits showrooms later this year.

Though Hyundai first showed an all-electric Kona in Geneva, the Korean automaker refused to confirm its availability in the US. But at a recent event in Hawaii, a Hyundai exec told us we'll get an American-spec Kona EV after all, and it'll debut in New York.

Aside from that, Hyundai will use the NY expo to show its 2019 Santa Fe to US buyers for the first time. We've also heard a slightly updated Tucson crossover will be on Hyundai's show stand, too.

The production Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover will make its first North American appearance at the New York Auto Show, following its reveal in Geneva a few weeks ago. We also hear Jaguar will be bringing some sort of performance car to the show, though that's still just a rumor at this point.

Enlarge Image Kia

Now that we've seen teasers of its exterior and interior, it's time Kia showed us the new K900 flagship sedan. We won't have to wait much longer, as the Korean automaker will unveil it to the world in New York.

Nothing new to talk about from Land Rover this time around, save the US debut of the ultra-exclusive (and ultra-expensive) Range Rover SV Coupe. You might never see one of these on the road, so get a load of it at the show while you can.

Lexus' big unveil will be the UX crossover, which already debuted in Geneva. We'll also see the new RC Coupe Black Line package, which will apparently be limited to just 650 units.

Enlarge Image Lincoln

While Ford doesn't have much more than the facelifted Fusion to show in New York, its luxury arm, Lincoln, is planning quite a debut. A short teaser video recently confirmed a New York debut for the new Aviator SUV, which will likely slot between the Nautilus (née MKX) and Navigator in the company's utility vehicle lineup.

This one's a mystery. We know Mazda is showing something in New York, but the company hasn't confirmed anything just yet. Oh well, any excuse to stop by and see the Kai concept (pictured) one more time is fine by us. The new Skyactiv-X engine will be there, too. Hmm... could a new Mazda3 be in store for this year's show?

Mercedes has a lot to show in New York, though only some of it is brand-new. Sure, show-goers will be treated to the North American debuts of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, AMG G63 and facelifted C-Class sedan range, but there are a couple of world premieres in store, as well.

Look for the updated C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet -- in C300 and AMG C43 guises -- to make their debut. We've heard an updated AMG C63 might show its face in the Big Apple, too, but that hasn't been confirmed just yet.

Enlarge Image Nissan

We'll see the brand-new 2019 Altima sedan on Nissan's New York stand. We don't have anything else to tell you just yet, but after seeing the sketch Nissan released, we're expecting a not-too-boring-looking four-door. It's rumored to be getting available all-wheel-drive for the first time, too.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru recently sent out a teaser showing the shadowy rump of its new Forester SUV. It'll be an all-new model, and will likely build on the current Forester's great attributes of being rugged, super safe and ultra-spacious.

Toyota will hatch its new five-door Corolla at the New York show -- a car that started as the Scion iM and later became the Corolla iM. It rides on a completely new platform and actually looks pretty good. But what we're most excited about is that it's the first Toyota to finally include Apple CarPlay. Small victories, right?

We're also excited to see Toyota's new RAV4 crossover in New York. No, it's not as sexy as the Supra concept that debuted in Geneva, but the RAV4 represents a big slice of Toyota's sales here in the US, and it's always interesting to see what changes a company makes to its bread-and-butter products.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Volkswagen recently confirmed it'll build a "five-passenger Atlas" SUV at its Chattanooga factory, and we'll see a conceptual preview of this new 'ute in New York. We don't know if it's a straight-up two-row Atlas, or something smaller, lumped into the Atlas family.

We'll also see a sporty R-Line version of the Arteon, a car that's been on sale in Europe for a while but still has yet to hit US showrooms. That'll change this fall, thankfully.

Lastly, but not least, we may see Volkswagen's first US-bound pickup truck since 1984. The truck, which would not be the Amarok, would likely be built on the same platform that underpins the Atlas SUV. We don't have many details yet, but we have our fingers and toes crossed for this one.

Volvo first showed its slick new V60 wagon in Sweden in February, and then brought it to Geneva in March. The world tour continues with a US debut in New York, and we'll also see a luxurious Inscription version of the compact XC40 crossover.