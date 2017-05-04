New trim brings Apple CarPlay to Mitsubishi Lancer for the first time

Mitsubishi may have killed off the Lancer Evolution sport sedan, but the regular ol' Lancer is still kickin', and now it's got a few extra tricks up its sleeve.

The 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer now has a new trim level -- Limited Edition. The goal of this trim is to offer additional tech and styling elements at an affordable price point. It's positioned just above the base Lancer ES, and it's priced at $19,795, which is $2,000 above the ES with a manual transmission.

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Styling updates are limited in scope, but they add a bit of aggression. The 16-inch wheels, grille trim, fender trim, door mirrors and roof are all painted black. There's also a new Limited Edition badge on the trunk, as well as a sunroof. You can pick up a Limited Edition in any exterior color offered to other Lancer trims.

Inside, the Limited Edition has its own unique design. The seat fabric is black, and red contrast stitching extends to the steering wheel, parking brake, shift knob, door trim and center armrest. The headliner is black, and there's a set of aluminum pedals tucked in the foot well.

Perhaps the most interesting addition to the 2017 Lancer Limited Edition is Mitsubishi's 6.5-inch infotainment system. It brings both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Lancer for the first time -- in the US, its implementation has until now been limited to the Mirage and Outlander.

The Lancer Limited Edition should land at dealerships later this month.