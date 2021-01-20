This is probably the new Toyota 86's front bumper

IP Australia

We're so happy the Subaru BRZ returned for a second-generation car and we really like what we see from reveal images at the car's debut last year. But, there's another sports car to come yet. That'd be the BRZ's twin, the Toyota 86, and a design trademark likely revealed the part of the car before we're supposed to see it.

Registered with the Australian Intellectual Property systems on Jan. 18, this front clip looks strikingly similar to the BRZ's. However, it's not exactly the same. It's easy to pick out the hexagonal mesh in the bumper. The front grille is also slightly taller and wider than the new BRZ's. Finally, the side air vents flanking the front grille are more angular and jagged. It definitely feels reminiscent of the outgoing 86's front fascia.

Enlarge Image Michael Shaffer/Subaru

We don't know for sure this is the final design, but it seems incredibly likely since the 86 and BRZ are literal sports car twins. They share powertrains and roll off the same assembly line in Japan, after all. I don't expect any major changes to differentiate between the two sports cars, but Subaru and Toyota have long positioned the cars in somewhat separate fashions. The 86 was always a little more accessible in price, while the Subaru packed in some more premium goods. In any case, the 2022 BRZ's 2.4-liter flat-four 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque will absolutely also find a home in the new 86. A six-speed manual and six-speed automatic should both be on the menu as well.

Toyota didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment when asked about when we should expect to hear more about the new 86 (it's not a secret the car's coming, after all), but Subaru said the 2022 BRZ will land in showrooms this fall. The 86 likely won't be far behind.