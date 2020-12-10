New Mitsubishi Outlander steps out of the shadows, but just a little bit

Mitsubishi

This past July Mitsubishi, frankly, surprised us when it announced a handful of new cars on the way. The Japanese brand's been mighty quiet in recent years, but it looks like the company's ready to get the show on the road. Following the refreshed Eclipse Cross comes a truly new vehicle: the next-generation 2022 Outlander.

On Thursday, the automaker shared a single teaser photo of the new Outlander hidden by dark shadows. However, I've taken the liberty of doing some very intense work on the photo to give you a much better look at the car. By that, I mean I bumped up the brightness in Photoshop. You're welcome.

Anyway, with the brightness dialed up, it's easier to see Mitsubishi's new face come through. It's heavily inspired by the last couple of concept cars we've seen from the Japanese automaker, namely the Engelberg Tourer and e-Evolution SUVs. In fact, I'd say the Engelberg Tourer was a clear foreshadowing judging by today's teaser image. Two chrome lines swoop from underneath the thin headlights and outline what Mitsubishi calls the Dynamic Shield grille design, just like Engelberg Tourer.

The rear's a little tougher to see, but with the brightness increased (again, you're welcome) you can see a few dashes of the taillights and the rear hatch. The taillights look far sleeker than today's Outlander and it looks like Mitsubishi is all aboard the floating roof design trend with the D-pillar.

Much else is left in the shadows for now. I can't turn the brightness up on everything, you know. That includes the "game-changing" elements Mitsubishi said in July that this new SUV holds. We'll see Mitsubishi tear the sheet off the 2022 Outlander this coming February and probably get more looks at it a few more times before then, too.