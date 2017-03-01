New McLaren supercar hides extra gauges with trick sliding screen

Even with configurable screens, fixed gauge clusters are so 2016. That's why McLaren has moved to a gauge cluster that takes configurability to a new level.

The British carmaker will introduce its new Folding Driver Display as part of the new supercar it will debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The 8-inch TFT display will show all manner of pertinent information, with the look changing whether the vehicle is in Comfort, Sport or Track mode.

The real interesting bit is Slim Display Mode. The screen slides into the dashboard, with only a slim display (hence the name) visible. In this mode, it will only display essential information -- tidbits like engine RPM and what gear the transmission is in.

It can be manually or automatically activated, in the event you want to act all cool, driving your supercar down the street without a full gauge cluster. It's best for track use, but you do you.

Allegedly named 720S, this car will usher in the second generation of McLaren's Super Series. The first generation included the 650S, 650S Spider, 675LT and 675LT Spider. The new car will replace the 650S, and other models are likely to follow over the next couple years.

We'll get our first look at the maybe-720S when it debuts in Geneva on March 7.