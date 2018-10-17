New Mazda3 teased ahead of LA Auto Show debut

Mazda

Mazda plans to launch the new version of its Mazda3 compact sedan and hatchback at next month's Los Angeles Auto Show. That's the key message of a new teaser video that shows a few glances at the lines and bodywork of the new car.

With just the cryptic title and overlay, "A new era begins," the video isn't too revelatory. It shows some glances of what appears to be a red hatchback, as well as the swage line running along the side of a gray car. Most likely these are our first glances, albeit brief, of the new car.

Mazda

While we don't know much about the next Mazda3 so far, it's safe to expect it to draw design inspiration from the striking Kai concept shown at last October's Tokyo Motor Show. That stylish hatchback appeared to show a revolutionary design for the new 3. Under the hood, the new Mazda3 is expected to offer the automaker's new SkyActiv-X powertrains. That means a homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine that is claimed to improve fuel economy by about 20 percent over current Mazda3 engines.

The current, third-generation Mazda3 was introduced in 2013 and now faces stronger competition from the likes of the new Honda Civic, Volkswagen Jetta and recently refreshed Hyundai Elantra. Of course, we'll have to wait on official details about the new Mazda3. Be sure to check back with Roadshow next month, when we'll bring you all the details on the next generation of the Mazda3.