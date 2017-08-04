New Mazda engine could use gas but function like a diesel

In case you thought the gas-powered internal combustion engine was running out of tricks, Mazda might prove that this old dog isn't ready to sit and stay just yet.

Mazda will reportedly show off a compression-ignition gas engine later in August, Motoring.com.au reports. This new family of gas engines will eventually power the next-generation Mazda3, which could make an appearance in concept form as early as the Tokyo Motor Show in October. Mazda did not immediately return a request for comment, but automakers routinely decline to discuss future products.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The engine is technically called a homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine, which Mazda will call Skyactiv II for marketing's sake. According to Motoring.com.au, the engine will function like a traditional gas engine at low revs, using spark plugs to ignite the air-fuel mixture in the combustion chamber. At higher revs, though, the plugs will deactivate and the gas will ignite under piston compression alone.

In case you're keeping track at home, that's how diesel engines function, using compression to ignite the air-fuel mixture.

HCCI is believed to produce a more efficient combustion, which keeps fuel economy high and emissions low. It should also reduce the chance for the air-fuel mixture to combust prematurely, which is known as knocking. The goal is to cut fuel consumption by 30 percent compared with its current Skyactiv family of gas engines.

Mazda isn't the only automaker getting weird with the gas engine. Infiniti rolled out the VC-Turbo engine at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. A complicated linkage system in the block allows the engine to change the piston's stroke at will, which will vary its compression ratio between 8.0:1 and 14.0:1. Infiniti believes its four-cylinder VC-Turbo will be 27 percent more fuel-efficient than a similarly capable gas V6.