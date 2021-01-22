New Lotus sports car coming to replace Evora, Elise and Exige, report says

Enlarge Image Drew Phillips

It's no secret Lotus has a new sports car coming, but for faithful fans of the British brand, it may mean the end of the carmaker's three vehicles currently on sale. According to a new report from Automotive News Europe, the new sports car will arrive this summer and may serve as a replacement for the Evora, Elise and Exige.

Each car is mighty old by the industry's lifecycle standards, and with Lotus now under management from Geely, the brand finally has the finances to make some big moves. The new sports car will be the first from Lotus as it readies the Evija electric supercar and potentially an SUV.

Lotus declined to comment further on the upcoming car, but the brand's CEO, Phil Popham, told Automotive News Europe in an interview we'll see the sports car this summer. He added the car will span a range of price points from as low as $75,000 to $143,000. The price spectrum reflects price points for all three cars Lotus currently sells, fueling the possibility of the Evora, Elise and Exige's retirement. Here in the US, Lotus only treats us to the Evora, however. The future car will provide massive growth for the carmaker, according to Popham.

We don't know much more about the new car, but Popham said last year it will not feature any sort of electrification. However, he said it will be the final sports car from Lotus with an internal-combustion engine. In the future, Lotus will focus on EVs with the Evija as its guiding light.