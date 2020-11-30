New Honda Civic Si spotted on video testing in the hills of Ohio

We got our first taste of the 11th-gen Honda Civic a couple weeks ago after seeing a nearly production-ready "prototype" version of the sedan. But, Honda's busy working on the Civic variants to come, as evidenced by new video showing the new Civic Si testing in Ohio.

A user on the Civic XI forum uploaded video of the new Si model cruising through Hocking Hills, which isn't terribly far from Honda's research and development headquarters in Ohio. This person had the same idea as the Honda engineers driving the Si mules: It was time to hit some lovely driving roads.

The video is short but sweet, and shows the new sedan off briefly. The fascia a little more chiseled, but it's hard to make out any details from the video alone. Honda definitely tried to disguise these cars as BMWs, though, judging by the camouflage wrap mimicking the German marque's signature kidney grilles. There's no denying the cars are Civic Si variants, though, when comparing them to the sedan prototype shown off earlier this month. Additional photos uploaded to the forum also reveal a spoiler at the back, but the driver didn't get a good look at the car's rear end.

The new Civic is meant to have a formal reveal earlier next year, and the new Civic hatchback shouldn't be far behind it. Then, we'll likely get a look at the new Si. Perhaps with the Civic coupe out of the picture, Honda will give us a Civic Si hatchback, too. A guy can dream.