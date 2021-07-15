New Formula 1 race car: How to watch the 2022 F1 car reveal

It's a good day if you're a motorsport fan, specifically, Formula One. This morning, we will see the dawn of a new era as the 2022 regulation race car comes to life. F1 will reveal the new race car via a livestream ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend, and the car promises to make for closer racing and better battles on track.

Overall, the goal of this new car is to keep downforce reductions to a minimum. Today, racers following a car lose up to 50% of their machine's downforce. The 2022 race car should keep that loss to 15% and help with overtaking. If you follow the sport, you know drag-reduction system trains are very much a thing some weekends. Helping the entire process was Amazon Web Services, which worked to power simulations more quickly than ever to create a better race car.

We'll have full details shortly after the presentation, so stay tuned.