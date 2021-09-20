Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

New Ford Expedition set for Tuesday debut

The full-size SUV is in for a refresh, following its cousin, the Lincoln Navigator.

No teasers of the SUV yet, so here's the current Expedition.

Detroit's Motor Bella show already brought us the 2022 Toyota Tundra, and tomorrow it will usher in the 2022 Ford Expedition. The automaker plans to reveal the updated full-size SUV on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the show's organizers.

The brand hasn't issued any teasers of the refreshed SUV, so expect changes to be pretty modest. We're likely looking at some updated styling elements, a nip and tuck to the interior and perhaps some additional features for the Expedition. After all, the Expedition's cousin, the updated Lincoln Navigator, makes for a challenging game of "spot the differences" from the exterior. Still, a round of updates should help it keep pace with its chief rivals, the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and GMC Yukon.

Speaking of Lincoln, the luxury brand will also display refreshed vehicles alongside the Expedition and show off the Aviator Shinola concept during the Motor Bella show. Stay tuned for all the details on the Expedition in the meantime. We're just one day out.

