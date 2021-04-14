New F9 trailer offers even more insanity with explosions, magnets and Helen Mirren

The Fast and the Furious franchise has come a long way since orange Supras and DVD player heists, and never has that been more evident than in the newly released second trailer for F9, aka the ninth film in the series.

The first trailer that we saw back in February of 2020 showed us Helen Mirren and magnet planes and rocket-powered Pontiac Fieros, but we should have known then that it would just be the tip of the iceberg.

The magnet theme is strong with F9 and especially in this trailer. They've put juiced-up super magnets in Dom's charger that can shove cars through buildings or yank cars closer from dozens of feet away. There are even magnetic grenades used to blow up a man wearing a parachute.

We also see Dame Helen Mirren doing dirt nasty e-brake slides to avoid hot pursuits, and finally, there is a super-salty John Cena playing Dom Toretto's estranged super-assassin/expert wheelman brother.

Frankly, it looks totally dumb but in the best and most entertaining way possible and in the proudest traditions of the series. We already can't wait to see it when it comes out on June 25.