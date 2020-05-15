New BMW 5 Series debut is just weeks away

BMW

The BMW 5 Series is in for a refresh and the sedan is set to take on a sleeker look, judging by the first image the German automaker showed.

Our first look at the tweaked luxury sedan comes from BMW's General Meeting on Thursday and the automaker confirmed we'll see the full thing in under two weeks. Aside from the debut, the company also shared we're in for electrified versions as well with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Don't expect any massive design changes since the internet appeared to spoil the final changes late last month, but the 2021 model year will bring some slimmer headlights and a reworked grille. The teaser photos shows both elements off, and the headlights are looking quite good. The rear takes a few elements from the latest 3 Series as well, especially in the taillights. An even more powerful plug-in hybrid model might be part of the portfolio this time around, too.

Eventually, the more efficient models will give way to the fun stuff. We'll see an updated M5 and hotter M5 Competition will come further down the line, but the German marque will surely parade the standard models and their added efficiency first.

While the 5 Series was the highlight of the presentation, BMW also said things will be changing at the automaker. The company used the meeting to underscore how the coronavirus pandemic will shape the automaker moving forward. Specifically, all future products are under review and postponements and cancellations aren't off the table. It's already rumored the pandemic shelved a BMW i8 successor.