Buy a new Audi, get 7 days worth of Silvercar rentals

Audi

Perhaps incentives alone aren't enough to push you to pull the trigger on a new Audi. How about seven days worth of rental cars tossed in? That's the German luxury brand's latest pitch to buyers.

The company announced its "Always Audi" program and said in a Monday release that each 2019 or newer Audi model will come with seven Silvercar rental days with any purchase or lease. The rental days can be used one at a time or in blocks for flexibility. The idea is to make sure Audi drivers don't need to leave the comforts they've become accustomed to behind when traveling. Silvercar offers a fleet of A4, A5 Cabriolet, Q5 and Q7 models at 26 locations across the US.

Audi invested in Silvercar back in 2015, but recently purchased the rental company wholly in 2017. Before the purchase, the brand exclusively supplied the company with a fleet of A4 sedans. And yes, the Silvercar rental vehicles come in a silver color. As part of the premium rental experience, the company also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot activated in each vehicle, in-car GPS and SiriusXM satellite radio at no extra charge.

Audi buyers and lessees who take advantage of the program will also find zero mileage caps and no additional costs for car seat rentals, either. There's just one catch: an owner will need to use the free rental days within three years of their purchase or lease.