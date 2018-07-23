Second-generation Audi Q3 teased for the first time

Audi

A new Audi Q3 is on the way, and while we won't see the full thing until this Wednesday, Audi has at least given us a sneak preview with a new teaser video. The smallest Audi crossover sold in the US, the Q3 debuted in Europe in 2012 and made its way across the pond in 2015.

Though the video, below, shows only brief glimpses of the new Q3 in flickering lights, it's clear that Audi's designers have amped up the style and aggression of the crossover's second generation. Note: sharply creased body panels, stylized deep-dished wheels, a big interpretation of the company's polygonal Singleframe grille and big vents in the fascias. The headlights with LED running lights appear to follow in the footsteps of those on the Audi Q8, too. One final touch: a color-changing Quattro logo on the dashboard.

The new Audi Q3 will almost certainly switch to ride on the Volkswagen Group's MQB flexible platform, while tech changes will bring the model up to date with its many new rivals in the small-luxury-SUV space. As in the recently revealed A1 hatchback, expect to see Audi's Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system among the upgrades. A range of updated engines with better fuel efficiency should also be on the agenda.

A major upgrade will be welcome for the Q3 given that, even in the US, it's one of the older entries in its class -- and in fact, one of the oldest models in Audi's current lineup. When we reviewed one in 2015, we noted that "the newer competition has raised the bar, edging out the Audi for performance, cabin space and efficiency." Key rivals include the likes of the BMW X1 and X2, the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and the new Volvo XC40.

Come back Wednesday to see the all-new, second-gen Audi Q3 when it's fully revealed.