New Audi A7 coming October 19, teaser shows familiar shape

One of the original swoopy-coupe four-doors is ready to enter a new generation.

Audi tweeted out a teaser for its next-generation A7 hatchback. The tweet also promised that the new A7 would be unveiled on Oct. 19. The company gave out a teaser with its tweet, showing off the A7's new-but-still-familiar fastback rear end.

Enlarge Image Audi

While there isn't much to glean from the teaser, there are a few things we can assume about the new Audi A7. In terms of looks, I'd expect it to carry some similarity to other new Audi models, like the 2019 A8. The taillights will probably carry similarities, as well, although I'm personally hoping that silly chrome strip from the A8 won't make an appearance.

When it comes to powertrains, Audi probably won't mess with success. It will likely carry a variety of engines from I4s to V8s, and it may also have the same 48-volt mild hybrid tech as the A8. The A8 is capable of SAE Level 3 semi-autonomous driving, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the new A7 will pack something similar, too.

The A7 will have some serious competition when it enters the market. Porsche has a brand new Panamera at dealerships, and Mercedes-Benz is slated to unveil its CLS-Class hatchback in the near future, as well.

The next major auto show is Los Angeles in late November, so the A7 will probably make an appearance in the City of Angels after Thanksgiving. We'll be in Munich for its initial unveiling later this week, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for more information on the next-generation Audi A7.