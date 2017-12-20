New Acura RDX destined for Detroit

Enlarge Image Acura

The new Honda Insight Prototype isn't the only ace up Honda's sleeve at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Acura, Honda's luxurious kissin' cousin, will debut the RDX Prototype on stage during the Detroit show on Jan. 15 at 11:05 a.m. Eastern. The Prototype will give us 95 percent of a good look at the next generation of Acura's smallest US-market SUV.

Acura promises that the exterior will follow in the footsteps of the Precision Concept, the two-year-old concept that gave us our first look at Acura's current design language. Between the shoulder line and what I can see of the headlight, I'm inclined to agree.

The interior will incorporate elements from the Acura Precision Cockpit, which was a simplistic interior design concept that borrowed a bunch from the new NSX. Whether it will incorporate some of the wackier elements, like a touchpad that mirrors the center-stack screen or the giant screen in place of the gauge cluster, won't be determined until, you know, we get to see it. It's likely that the operating system will be a slightly altered version of the new infotainment system found on the 2018 Honda Odyssey and Accord.

Perhaps the most interesting part is that Acura claims the RDX will ride on a new, "Acura-exclusive" platform. Hopefully the automaker plans to put something else on that platform, or else this is going to be one expensive RDX. We'll find out for sure on the other side of the holiday break.