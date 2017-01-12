New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show

Up Next Here are the most important parts of Nissan's CES 2017 keynote

Buick had an uneventful 2017 Detroit Auto Show with no new sheetmetal to dress up its stands, which is a downer after they rolled out the stunning Avista concept coupe last year in the Motor City. However, a Buick spokesman did share a few tidbits of information regarding a new product that will land in showrooms before the end of the year.

An all-new Enclave crossover is on the way, and that news is certainly welcome because the current model has been soldiering on since the 2008 model year. The Enclave will continue to be built alongside the Chevrolet Traverse at the General Motors plant in Lansing, Michigan.

In Detroit, Chevy revealed a new Traverse, which offers a roadmap of what we'll likely see on the next Enclave. Additional trim levels, a roomier cabin thanks to a wheelbase that's two inches longer, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities and a bigger menu of available technology features are all safe bets to appear on the Buick.

Two engine options including a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 255 horsepower, and 3.6-liter V6 packing 305 ponies don't seem like a stretch to be featured in the next-gen Enclave, either. Expect both engines to work a new nine-speed automatic transmission and be offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive variants.

Being a Buick, the Enclave will receive more premium appointments compared to the Traverse, probably in the form of more chrome exterior trim, and a plusher, more quiet interior to take on vehicles like the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60.

Look for Buick to uncover the 2018 Enclave at the New York Auto Show in April, where it will complete the freshening of brand's crossover SUV lineup, which already includes the updated Encore and Envision.