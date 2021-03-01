Next Need for Speed pushed to 2022 as EA temporarily reassigns Criterion

EA

Here, racing game fans, have another delay for the segment in 2021. Following hot on the heels of the Gran Turismo 7 delay, EA Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele said in an interview published Monday that the next Need For Speed game is delayed to 2022. Miele spoke to Polygon about the hardships of developing games amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced that Criterion, the studio responsible for the next NFS game, is temporarily helping EA DICE, which is busy working on the next entry to the Battlefield series.

"It's hard to make games from home, and the [EA DICE] team is fatigued a bit," Miele said about Criterion's temporary reassignment. She emphasized that Need for Speed is not going away and absolutely remains on Criterion's list of priorities, saying, "They own the franchise." The massive video game publisher also cited its recent acquisition of Codemasters, which will likely ship a new Formula One video game later this year. Essentially, Miele said the latest F1 game will provide cover for no new NFS entry in 2021, at least in the form of shipping some sort of racing game under EA this year. F1 and NFS hardly intersect on the Venn diagram of racing games.

EA did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment on the next NFS' delay, but the fact that Criterion won't rush something to store shelves this fall could be a good sign. This will be the first NFS game on the newest gaming consoles, and hopefully a turning point from a handful of ho-hum entries in the past few years.