Navee Electric Scooters Are at All-Time Low Prices With This Exclusive Deal

Eco-friendly rideables are growing in popularity as a convenient way to get around. Electric scooters are faster than walking, and you don't have to worry about sitting in traffic. While scooters can be costly, you can find decent deals if you shop around. Right now Wellbots has two Navee electric scooters marked down by $100, but as a CNET reader, you can get an extra 15% off either model when you use promo code CNETNAV15 at checkout, which brings the scooters to all-time low prices -- and shipping is free.

Navee's N65 electric scooter is a solid option for commuters. It has has an impressive range of up to 40.4 miles per charge and it can go as fast as 19.9 miles per hour. It can also tackle steep slopes, handling up to a 25% incline, which is convenient if you're heading into the office and don't want to break a sweat. It's foldable, too, which makes it easy to store, charge or take on public transit as needed. It regularly lists for $799, but with the promo code applied, the price drops to just $594 -- that's a total savings of $205.

However, if you don't need that much power and plan to take shorter rides, you can score the N40 model for even less. It also folds easily and has a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour. However, you won't be able to get as far -- it has a range of about 24.9 miles per charge. That's still plenty for a lot of people, especially if you're mostly using it to get around campus or run errands locally. The N40 usually goes for $599, but with this promo, you'll get it for just $424 (save $175).

Both scooters have 10-inch pneumatic tires and are IPX4-rated water-resistant. If you've been considering investing in one for yourself, this is a solid deal. And if you want to see other options, check out our roundup of budget-friendly rideables,