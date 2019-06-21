National Corvette Museum is auctioning off tickets to the midengine Corvette reveal

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Money can solve a whole lot of problems. Say, for example, you really, really want to see the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette unveil in all its midengine glory. If you're not a member of the media or on Chevy's invite list, you're probably S.O.L. But thanks to the National Corvette Museum, throwing a whole bunch of money at that problem might just fix it.

Motor1 brought our attention to eBay, where the National Corvette Museum is auctioning off tickets to the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette reveal in Orange County, California on July 18 and 19. The auction includes a pair of tickets, overnight accommodations, two days' worth of reveal events and a tour of a local car museum. Transportation is not included, so it's up to you to book plane tickets or call a cab or something.

The proceeds will go to the National Corvette Museum, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A portion of the final price will be tax deductible, but that depends on how much is spent. As of this writing, 37 bids have pushed the price to $6,700, and there's still more than five days left on the auction. The whole thing wraps on Thursday, July 27 at 11:27 a.m. ET.

Right now, it's unclear just what to expect from the unveiling. Like many other high-performance debuts, we may only see the base version to start, which is believed to pack a V8 with more than 450 horsepower. Other, more powerful variants are likely to emerge in the future, whether it's at a future auto show or other one-off events. Nevertheless, the wait is almost over.

(Hat tip to Motor1!)