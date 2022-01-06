These were 2021's most popular cars sold

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Last year is done and over, and the data is in on which cars most Americans took home when shopping for a new vehicle. In some ways, the data from iSeeCars reveals that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Why? Americans bought a ton of pickup trucks in 2021, as has been the norm for years now.

The data released on Wednesday puts the Ford F-150 in first place with a 3% share of all new vehicles sold. Considering Americans buy millions of new cars each year, that's not an insignificant share. If we boil things down further to the pickup truck wars between Ford, Chevrolet and Ram, Ram actually made big moves in 2021. The Ram 1500 earned a slightly higher share of buyers at 2.3% compared to the Chevy Silverado 1500. That does mean Ram sold more full-size pickups than General Motors, since the automaker also sells oodles of GMC Sierra 1500s as well, but it was a good year for the folks at Ram. Let's not forget, chip shortages also curtailed production for every automaker doing business.

Of the ten most popular new cars sold last year, just two sedans make the list. It's another sign America has largely moved on from passenger cars and embraced the utility of SUVs and pickups. Those two vehicles aren't surprising, either: the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry. The rest of the list, which you can view below, is filled with SUVs and Toyota's midsize pickup, the Tacoma. America, you sure love your utility vehicles.

Most popular cars in 2021 Rank Vehicle % Share of Total New Car Sales 1 Ford F-150 3% 2 Ram 1500 2.3% 3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.2% 4 Honda CR-V 2.2% 5 Toyota RAV4 1.9% 6 Honda Civic 1.9% 7 Toyota Camry 1.9% 8 Toyota Tacoma 1.8% 9 Toyota Highlander 1.6% 10 Hyundai Tucson 1.6%