Mopar offers limited edition Challenger to commemorate 80 years

Dodge has one more surprise up its sleeve at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show -- a pair of modified, limited-edition Challenger models, celebrating Mopar's 80th birthday.

The octogenarian parts company rolled out two different 2017 Challenger models. Both are hand painted in two-tone shades. Only 160 models will be made -- 80 in Pitch Black and Contusion Blue, and 80 in Pitch Black and Billet Silver.

The Mopar Challenger's exterior also features a special Mopar 392 logo, which is also hand painted, as well as a bunch of black-painted accents. Both cars have 20-inch aluminum wheels and they borrow the Hellcat's black exhaust tips. Sport seats with custom-embroidered Mopar logos are the most obvious interior additions, with gray stitching that extends to the door panels and other corners of the interior.

Buyers get more than just the car. They'll also receive a special owner's kit, which arrives in a Mopar branded box, natch. The kit includes a welcome letter, the car's "birth certificate," a signed rendering, valve stem caps and a whole bunch of Mopar tchotchkes.

While they aren't Hellcats, the Mopar Challengers exhibit plenty of hustle. Both variations include Dodge's 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood, which puts out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. They also include the Shaker hood scoop, a Mopar cold air intake, strut tower braces and Brembo brakes.

Given the cars' limited nature, they don't come cheap. Both Challengers will go on sale in the second quarter of 2017 for $55,790.