Mitsubishi teases Concept-RA for Detroit

Having shown prowess on the rally circuit with its Lancer Evo series, Mitsubishi turns to road performance with its Concept-RA. The company teased us today with some sketches of what its new concept car will look like: a very low-slung coupe that reminded us of the Hyundai Concept Genesis Coupe shown at the recent LA Auto Show. From Mitsubishi's press release on its new concept, the car's specifications are complete. It uses an aluminum space frame to keep weight down and all Mitsubishi's current electronic road-holding tech, such as Super All Wheel Control, Active Steering, Active Damping, and Active Yaw Control. Mitsubishi also intends to show that it can build a fast car with good environmental credentials, bringing in the best of both worlds. To that end, it uses Mitsubishi's new twin clutch manual transmission and a clean diesel engine. The 2.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel meets U.S. emissions standards by employing a new catalytic converter system. This engine also makes about 200 horsepower and a strong 310 ft-lbs. of torque.