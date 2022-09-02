Mitsubishi Will Offer Ralliart Packages for Its 2023 Lineup

What's happening Mitsubishi will launch a series of Ralliart special-edition models in early 2023. Why it matters The Ralliart trim will bring "rally-inspired touches" to Mitsubishi's entire lineup, and these models will be built in limited numbers.

The name Ralliart should be familiar to fans of rally racing; Mitsubishi's performance subbrand has a storied history of off-roading. Mitsubishi also offered Ralliart-badged performance variants of its street cars for quite some time, and this week the automaker confirmed this name will return to its lineup early next year.

But don't get too excited. While previous cars like the Lancer Ralliart offered a performance boost over the standard model, the new updo sounds like it'll focus more on styling than anything else. Mitsubishi says the Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport and Mirage will get "unique body effects, graphics and other rally-inspired touches." Think something along the lines of the Ralliart concepts Mitsubishi unveiled in Japan earlier this year.

Mitsubishi says the Ralliart models "will be built in limited numbers" and they'll all be painted white with a black contrasting roof. These cars are expected to launch in early 2023.

In other 2023 model year news, Mitsubishi confirms the Mirage loses its manual transmission option, and the Eclipse Cross and Outlander Sport crossovers will come standard with all-wheel drive. Mitsubishi will also add the Outlander plug-in hybrid to its lineup, and pricing for that SUV will be available closer to its arrival later this year.