Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

Mitsubishi is one of the last two remaining Japanese auto manufacturers to have its headquarters still in California, an honor it shares with Honda. That's going to change soon, according to a report Tuesday by Automotive News.

Mitsubishi's days in sunny Cypress, California, are coming to a close as the company plans to move its operations to Tennessee to be closer to its Alliance partner Nissan, which moved there around 13 years ago.

Also, let's be honest, California isn't the cheapest place to do business. Any way the company can find to save a little cash is probably a good thing.

"The move is part of an ongoing plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the US, from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touch-point in a customer's relationship with their vehicle, and will sharpen the company's focus on future growth and innovation," Mitsubishi representatives said in a statement.

The only parts of Mitsubishi's US operation that aren't making the move to the Volunteer State are its parts distribution department, which will stay in Southern California, and its research and development division in Michigan.

