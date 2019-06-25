Car Industry

Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

The move may save the brand a bunch of cash and make working with its partner Nissan a lot easier.

Mitsubishi CEO Fred DiazEnlarge Image

Mitsubishi USA is packing all its stuff and moving to Tennessee to be with its Alliance partner, Nissan.

 Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is one of the last two remaining Japanese auto manufacturers to have its headquarters still in California, an honor it shares with Honda. That's going to change soon, according to a report Tuesday by Automotive News.

Mitsubishi's days in sunny Cypress, California, are coming to a close as the company plans to move its operations to Tennessee to be closer to its Alliance partner Nissan, which moved there around 13 years ago. 

Also, let's be honest, California isn't the cheapest place to do business. Any way the company can find to save a little cash is probably a good thing.

"The move is part of an ongoing plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the US, from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touch-point in a customer's relationship with their vehicle, and will sharpen the company's focus on future growth and innovation," Mitsubishi representatives said in a statement.

The only parts of Mitsubishi's US operation that aren't making the move to the Volunteer State are its parts distribution department, which will stay in Southern California, and its research and development division in Michigan.

Now playing: Watch this: Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept rewrites the meaning of...
1:14

The best cars under $40,000 in 2019: Roadshow's editors pick their favorite cars, trucks and SUVs with MSRPs under $40,000.

Every car infotainment system available in 2019: All you need to know about the touchscreens, infotainment and connectivity options in every new car.

More From Roadshow
2020 Ford Explorer ST review: A midsize SUV with a focus on fast
2019 VW Beetle Final Edition review: The last goodbye
2020 McLaren 720S Spider review: Treat yo self
Next Article: BMW's M division will get plug-in hybrid first, full EV after 2025