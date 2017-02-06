Mitsubishi spruces up limited-edition Outlander Sport for Chicago

The Chicago Auto Show is popular for light vehicle refreshes and special editions, and Mitsubishi has played right into that with its Second City debut.

Mitsubishi unveiled the 2017 Outlander Sport Limited Edition ahead of its reveal in Chicago later this week. It rests just above the ES base model, but it adds a number of styling and technological updates that make it feel far from cheap.

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Exterior updates include a mix of tech and aesthetics. There's an alloy fuel door, black door mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, a backup camera and HID headlights. There's also a Limited Edition badge, because every special edition deserves its own little badge, or at least that's what automakers would like you to think.

The interior comes in one style -- black fabric with red accents. There's red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake boot. Other doodads include aluminum sport pedals and heated front seats. On the tech front, a touchscreen infotainment system includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

That's a fair few updates, but even with all those goodies, the price remains sensible. The Limited Edition starts at $21,995. It goes on sale later this month, and because it's got "limited" in the name, it'll only be available until the end of the 2017 model year. 2018s usually arrive in the fall, so it's safe to assume that's when this trim will disappear into the ether.