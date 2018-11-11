Mitsubishi's launching a L200 1-ton truck and it looks rad

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi announced a new, cool-looking one-ton truck on Friday. It's called the L200, and we'd like one now, please.

First of all, let's start by mentioning that the L200 won't be seeing the inside of a US showroom anytime, well, ever. It's a nameplate that's been around for 40 years now, and this is probably the first you're hearing of it, right? Well in earlier guises we saw it as the Mighty Max and as the Dodge Ram 50.

The L200 is a rugged thing that is going to see service in 150 countries around the world including in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. It'll be available with two four-wheel drive systems at launch, one of which is "Super-Select-4WD" and the other is "Easy-Select-4WD." They say that the former is better in off-road environments, with the latter being easier to use. Clearly a marketing slam dunk.

Like many super rugged, workhorse-type trucks, the L200 is built using body-on-frame construction, which contributes to its one-ton designation. Unlike what you might be expecting from a truck destined for harsh environments like Africa and Australia, the L200 has some decent safety tech. Included are forward collision mitigation, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and something called ultrasonic misacceleration mitigation system which helps prevent you from mashing the gas in a parking situation and smashing your dank ride (or someone else's).

The L200 will go on sale in Thailand starting on Nov. 17 and will be rolled out to the rest of its planned markets throughout the year. Pricing has yet to be announced.