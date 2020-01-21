Mitsubishi is in hot water over diesel cheating in Germany, report says

Enlarge Image Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

Now you'd be forgiven for thinking that once Volkswagen's Dieselgate debacle hit the news back in 2015, that other manufacturers would take it as a wake-up call to make sure their diesel vehicles were up to snuff, emissions-wise -- but you'd be wrong.

Nearly every manufacturer of diesel-powered vehicles seems to have been caught out cheating by one regulatory body or another and the latest of these -- some five years after Dieselgate, mind you -- is Mitsubishi.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Frankfurt, Germany prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the Japanese car-maker over claims that it -- like VW and so many others -- used a "defeat device" to detect when the vehicle was undergoing an emissions test and changed the way the car ran to clean up what came out of the tailpipe.

In addition to the implications for Mitsubishi of having used a defeat device, the German prosecutors have also turned their sights on at least one employee of the company over concerns of fraud, a dealership unit and even a pair of automotive suppliers.

Neither Mitsubishi nor the Frankfurt prosecutor's office immediately responded to Roadshow's request for comment.