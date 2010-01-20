Mini on stilts

Mini

After seeing various SUV-like concept cars from Mini over the past year, we're not surprised at today's announcement of the new Mini Cooper Countryman. The new car shows all the retro-Mini design cues that made the rejuvenated Mini so popular, but adds inches, doors, and ground clearance. Engine options mirror those found on the standard Mini Cooper, but the Countryman can be had with all wheel drive.

