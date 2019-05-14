Mini John Cooper Works Countryman, Clubman get boosted to 306 hp

John Cooper Works versions of Mini cars are always feisty, powerful things, but now the Countryman and Clubman JCW are getting even spicier. Mini on Tuesday announced upgrades to both models that bless them with a whole lot more straight-line performance.

In both cars, a new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four produces 306 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. That's a huge increase over the 228 hp and 258 lb-ft offered in the outgoing models, and Mini says it's enough to get the John Cooper Works Clubman to 62 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds, while the Countryman does the deed in 5.1 seconds. Both cars are limited to 155 mph.

Compared to the prior JCW 2.0-liter, Mini says this new engine has a tougher crankshaft, new pistons that drop the compression ratio from 10.2:1 to 9.5:1 and a bigger turbocharger, among other modifications. An upgraded cooling system keeps the engine cool "even under extreme conditions on the race track," the company says.

Power is nothing without control, and to that end the John Cooper Works cars have an upgraded All4 all-wheel-drive system with tougher gears and shafts. The system is primarily front-wheel drive but sends power rearward when necessary. The standard eight-speed automatic transmission has an integrated locking differential for the front wheels, too. It appears the old models' standard six-speed manual transmission has been discontinued.

As to the rest of the car's chassis, Mini says the new JCW cars have stronger engine and transmission mounts, extra bracing in the engine bay and available adaptive suspension dampers. The brake system has been "redesigned" with new cooling ducts, Mini says. The system features 14.2-inch front and 13.4-inch rear discs, with red-painted calipers wearing a John Cooper Works logo.

As ever, Mini dresses up its John Cooper Works models with functional bodywork designed to improve both aerodynamics and cooling, as well as various red accent pieces and 18-inch wheels. For the Clubman, visual updates fall in line with the look of the refreshed 2020 model introduced earlier this year.

Production of the Mini John Cooper Works Clubman and Countryman models starts this July. US prices and availability for both cars have yet to be confirmed.