Coronavirus pushes Mini to rename its EV's funky wheels

The Cooper SE's "Corona Spoke" wheels will now be called "Power Spoke."

2020 Mini Cooper SE ElectricEnlarge Image

These wheels are meant to resemble the design of a UK power outlet.

 Mini
When it comes to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can't be too careful. Beyond the the negative affects of the COVID-19 virus itself, the term "coronavirus" alone is causing some problems, including forcing Mini to rename the super cool "Corona Spoke" wheels on its new electric Cooper SE.

"The wheel was renamed from 'Corona Spoke' to 'Power Spoke' out of sensitivity to the COVID-19 situation," a Mini spokesperson told Roadshow on Thursday, following a report from InsideEVs earlier this week. "Although the wheel design was named well before the current pandemic, a decision was proactively made to change the name in advance of any feedback being received."

"Power Spoke" makes perfect sense, as the wheels are said to resemble the design of a UK power outlet. (Despite being owned by a German company, Mini loves to flaunt its British roots.) These 17-inch wheels come on the Cooper SE's highest "Iconic" trim level.

The Mini Cooper SE only recently went on sale. It's powered by a 32.6-kilowatt-hour battery and single electric motor that produces 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. Mini estimates a driving range of about 110 miles, which isn't a lot, but third-party tests state that number might be a bit conservative. Either way, we like the Mini SE because of its plucky driving dynamics, great interior refinement and quirky style -- regardless of what those wheels are called.

