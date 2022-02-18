Mini Brick Lane edition models celebrate London's vibrant arts scene

Enlarge Image Mini

When it comes to sustaining interest in aging model lines, special edition models are a time-honored auto industry tradition. A little trim, a little tape, some badges and voila! Special new model. The latest in that grand tradition is the new Mini Brick Lane edition, available on the automaker's Cooper S Hardtop 2 and 4 Door models.

Arriving in dealers mid-March, these just-announced Brick Lane models feature White Silver Metallic paint capped with Soul Blue roofs and special graphics on the hood and bodysides. The latter are meant to bring to mind the look and feel of London's Brick Lane, the art district known for its food scene, vintage markets and -- you guessed it -- omnipresent brick construction. Beyond the Frozen Blue, Mint and Soul Blue appliqués, these special-edition models feature special Brick Lane callouts on the front fender vents and b-pillar trim, as well as black 17-inch Tentacle Spoke wheels.

Standard equipment includes a panoramic roof, dual-zone climate control, Carbon Black Cross Punch leather upholstery with heated seats and wheel, as well as piano-black trim. On the cabin tech side, Mini's Touchscreen Navigation Plus Package, which includes niceties like wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster, is standard, along with Harman Kardon premium audio.

These new variants join an already-overflowing special-edition lineup, including the Untamed, Untold, Resolute, Electric Collection and Anniversary models.

The 2022 Mini Brick Lane edition models' MSRPs start at $36,525 for the Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door or $37,525 for the longer Four Door (both prices include a refreshingly reasonable $850 destination fee). Better yet, buyers can have their choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox at no charge.