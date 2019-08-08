Chevrolet seemingly lit the internet ablaze when it revealed the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray. Yet, the story doesn't stop with the coupe. At the sports car's reveal, Chevy also teased the convertible that's yet to come.

In the meantime, YouTuber Brendan Macie caught the car on video parked and took some up-close footage of the 2020 Corvette Stingray convertible. The video shows the car minus its Corvette badging as if we can't tell what it is. Typical camouflage wrap spans the roof before stretching down to the engine cover. It's likely Chevrolet isn't ready for the world to see how the roof folds just yet, but make no mistake, the top shall drop. Specifically, the mid-engine Corvette Stingray convertible should feature a fully retractable hard-top roof.

The model will likely weigh slightly more than the standard coupe to keep the structure rigid enough with the top down. So don't expect the same 0-60 mph time in fewer than three seconds, as Chevy teased with the coupe equipped with the Z51 package.

What will certainly stay the same between the coupe and convertible is the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine. The midmounted power plant cranks out 490 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Check a box for the Z51 package and that power figures rises to 495 hp, while torque remains the same. Chevy perhaps got its Steve Jobs "one more thing" moment at the car's debut when it noted the base car will start under $60,000, but the Z51 package alone will push the sale price past such figure. Heck, a mandatory destination charge will do it, too.

Those eager to get their hands on a coupe or convertible will not find one option many will likely miss: a manual transmission. For the eighth-gen Corvette, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only option. Perhaps the bonkers performance in the base car will help us overlook the lack of three pedals in America's banner sports car. Look for the convertible, and a new C8.R race car, to debut this fall or some time thereafter.

(Hat tip to Motor1!)

