Mercedes will debut the ultrawide MBUX Hyperscreen at CES 2021

Mercedes-Benz

We're fans of Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system here at Roadshow. With cleanly laid out menus, excellent responsiveness and good voice recognition, it's easy to like, and that's looking like it'll be more true than ever at CES when Mercedes unveils the MBUX Hyperscreen.

Elon Musk-like naming hyperbole aside, the Hyperscreen sounds pretty cool. According to Mercedes' teaser announcement Monday, it's a full-width screen that spans the entire dash on the forthcoming flagship EQS EV. If the new S-Class is anything to go by, and we suspect it is, that's a seriously wide screen.

Mercedes plans to fully unveil the MBUX Hyperscreen during its remote CES press conference, which is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). Unlike many recent online manufacturer vehicle unveilings, this press conference will not be open to the public, meaning that CES registration will be required.

The presentation will feature Mercedes boss Ola Källenius, as well as Vera Schmidt, head of Mercedes-Benz Advanced Digital Design, and Mercedes' Chief Technical Officer, Sajjad Khan.