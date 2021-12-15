Mercedes-Benz teases ultra-efficient Vision EQXX concept

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has spent a lot of time developing its EQ line of electric vehicles over the last few years, and that's given us amazing cars like the EQS. It would seem that, as ever, Mercedes is unwilling to rest on its laurels (that's a joke for all the Mercedes nerds out there) because the Vision EQXX (which it teased on Wednesday) looks pretty wild.

Mercedes promises that the EQXX – which is slated for a digital debut on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 9 am PT – will be its most efficient model yet. Given the exceedingly long and swoopy silhouette that the company presents in its teaser, that claim doesn't seem totally insane. But, other than efficient, what is the EQXX?

Well, that's not entirely clear at this point. Still, we do know that Mercedes' designers are aiming for the EQXX to "lead in electric," and "lead in car software," but perhaps Mercedes' plans will be made more clear post-digital debut when the car is featured pride of place on Mercedes' stand at the CES show in Las Vegas.