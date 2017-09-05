Mercedes to light up Frankfurt with EQA electric sedan concept

Mercedes debuted its electric EQ brand at the 2016 Paris Motor Show with the Generation EQ concept. Now, 12 months later, this concept family is set to grow by one.

Mercedes will show off the new EQA concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show next week. It threw a quick teaser onto YouTube, which you can see above. It doesn't show off much, but we like what we see.

The teaser shows some very complicated LED lighting in both the headlights and taillights. While the headlights are similar to last year's Generation EQ concept, the taillights are significantly wilder. They might even use the same OLED technology that debuted in the 2018 S-Class Coupe's taillights, but that hasn't been confirmed.

The A in EQA denotes the car's position in the greater Mercedes-Benz lineup. A refers to the smallest class of vehicles, so the EQA will be a compact battery-electric sedan. It will likely draw many styling cues from the Concept A Sedan that debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, although the teaser shows a hatchback silhouette, so the rear end is likely different.

We'll get up close and personal with the EQA when it debuts next week at the Frankfurt Motor Show, so keep your eyes peeled for more information when it's available.