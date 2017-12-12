Mercedes to bring new MBUX infotainment system to CES

Luxury automakers tend to roll out new technology on more expensive models before bringing it down to more affordable cars. But that's not the case with the latest Mercedes-Benz infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz announced this week that it plans to bring a new infotainment system to CES 2018 in Las Vegas this January. The new system, called Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX for short, is promised to be a "pioneering in-car experience," but the company hasn't offered up any further details.

While you might expect it to first arrive on something expensive, like a new G-Class or S-Class, that won't be the case. Instead, MBUX will make its production debut on Mercedes-Benz's new compact cars, which the automaker claims will arrive "as early as" 2018. That's not very far away, in case you forgot that it's already 2017.

That's not all the automaker will bring to the show. It will also trot out three important cars -- the Concept EQA electric hatchback, the Smart Vision EQ Fortwo city car concept and the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar. Now that is a trio worth checking out.

We'll be at CES for an entire week, so keep your eyes peeled for more MBUX-related news, even if the name sounds like some sort of company credit you receive for buying packs of Marlboros.