Mercedes teases curvy new concept ahead of Pebble Beach

At last year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, an 18.5-foot whopper of a concept coupe. This year, we might see a convertible version of it.

Mercedes announced earlier in August that it would bring a brand new concept to Pebble Beach, and now, it's released the first teaser for it. The video highlights only a few exterior curves, but it gives us a good, long look at the interior, the curvaceousness of which is nearly the same as last year's Maybach concept.

There's a chance the new concept could carry the same powertrain as the old one -- a battery-electric drivetrain good for 738 horsepower and a 0-60 time of less than 4 seconds. Its 80-kWh battery is reportedly good for over 200 miles of range by EPA measurements, not that it matters -- last year's concept was entirely immobile.

Monterey Car Week's activities kick off later this week, of which Pebble Beach is a part, so it won't be very long until we see what Mercedes has in store. But if it's anything like last year's Vision 6 concept, it's sure to be a total stunner.