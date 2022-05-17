Mercedes Teases '100% Electrified' GLC Ahead of June 1 Debut

What's happening Mercedes-Benz has set a date for the next-generation GLC-Class debut. Why it matters Mercedes-Benz's second bestselling vehicle in the US is about to get a lot greener. What's next Expect the same electrification strategy from more Mercedes-Benz models with new generations. Get those plugs ready!

In the coming years, Mercedes-Benz intends to have battery-electric variants available in every segment the company serves. There are loads of electrified models coming down the pipeline, as well. We'll soon be getting a peek at the next step in this strategy when the automaker unveils its latest compact SUV.

Mercedes-Benz this week put out a teaser for the upcoming generation of the GLC-Class compact SUV. The teaser doesn't show much -- it has the GLC's traditional SUV shape, and even the taillights don't look all that different. In fact, you can glean more about the new GLC's style from the camouflaged winter testing pictures Mercedes sent out in March. But that's fine, because the truly important stuff is hiding under the body.

In the press release accompanying the teaser, Mercedes-Benz announced that the new GLC-Class would be "100% electrified." Since the GLC-Class will ride on the same MRA II platform as the new C-Class, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the two will share some powertrains. MB has already confirmed that the GLC's base engine will be a 48-volt mild hybrid, relying on a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and an integrated starter/generator to produce a net 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission will be standard, and it'll come in the buyer's choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Further up the lineup, expect at least one plug-in hybrid. Of course, we can't leave AMG out of this conversation, either. Previous generations of AMG GLC have been a hoot, and that shouldn't change in the new generation. Based on what we know so far, both the GLC43 and GLC63 should combine a turbocharged I4 gas engine with an electric turbocharger and a plug-in hybrid architecture.

That's just the start, too. Like the new C-Class, the latest GLC will be brimming with flashy new tech, including a standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and an 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen. Driver-assist features should get a boost, as well.

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class will debut online, June 1 at 11 a.m. ET. Mercedes will simulcast the livestream on a variety of platforms, including LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.