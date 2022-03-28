Mercedes Recalls 2021 and 2022 S-Class, EQS-Class Models for Faulty Rear Lights

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz is recalling just over 9,156 S-Class and EQS-Class models from 2021 aand 2022 over concerns that a software bug will disable much of the vehicle's rear lighting, which can lead to a crash.

The issue seems to affect the turn signals, hazard lights and reverse light, with the brake and tail lights remaining unaffected. The fix for this issue is luckily pretty simple and just involves a software update.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed by your Mercedes-Benz dealer free of charge. The automaker expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 13.

If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Mercedes' customer service department at 1-800-367-6372.