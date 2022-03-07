Mercedes Recalls 24 EQS Models Over Fire Risks

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 24 of its new, fully electric EQS models over concerns that loose wiring connections could cause a vehicle fire.

Specifically, the issue concerns a ground connection on the EQS' front-left longitudinal member as well as an improperly secured auxiliary heater connection. These could cause a short circuit, which could then lead to a vehicle fire.

The fix for this issue is reasonably straightforward and involves Mercedes technicians inspecting and properly securing the connections as needed. Like all recall work, this recall work will be performed free of charge by your Mercedes dealer.

Mercedes plans to alert customers by mail on or around April 29, 2022. If you think your vehicle is one of those affected and you have further questions, you can reach out to Mercedes customer service at 1-800-367-6372.