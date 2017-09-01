Mercedes Project One will pack more than 1,000 hp, exceed 217 mph

When an automaker builds a hypercar that relies on a Formula 1 engine, you know it's going to be a proper performer.

Ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, Mercedes-AMG has thrown out one more teaser for the Project One hypercar. The automaker claims it will pack more than 1,000 horsepower with a top speed in excess of 217 mph. It's in line with other hypercars such as the LaFerrari and McLaren P1. But no matter what, it's still blisteringly fast.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG gave us an early look at the car's inner workings. The gas engine is a 1.6-liter gas V6 derived from the Formula 1 powerplant of the same size. It'll connect to four electric motors -- one at each front wheel, and two integrated into the powertrain out back.

It's an extremely complicated setup, but if you're spending seven digits on a car, it should be. If you've ever wanted to drive a Formula 1 car on public roads, this will be the closest chance you get, if you're lucky enough to get your hands on one. We can't wait to see it in Frankfurt.