Mercedes Project One will pack more than 1,000 hp, exceed 217 mph

It's basically a Formula 1 car for the road, so these specs aren't necessarily surprising.

Performance Cars

When an automaker builds a hypercar that relies on a Formula 1 engine, you know it's going to be a proper performer.

Ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, Mercedes-AMG has thrown out one more teaser for the Project One hypercar. The automaker claims it will pack more than 1,000 horsepower with a top speed in excess of 217 mph. It's in line with other hypercars such as the LaFerrari and McLaren P1. But no matter what, it's still blisteringly fast.

project-one-promoEnlarge Image

Unlike a Formula 1 car, though, you'll get a roof over your head with Project One.

 Mercedes-AMG

Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG gave us an early look at the car's inner workings. The gas engine is a 1.6-liter gas V6 derived from the Formula 1 powerplant of the same size. It'll connect to four electric motors -- one at each front wheel, and two integrated into the powertrain out back.

It's an extremely complicated setup, but if you're spending seven digits on a car, it should be. If you've ever wanted to drive a Formula 1 car on public roads, this will be the closest chance you get, if you're lucky enough to get your hands on one. We can't wait to see it in Frankfurt.

Mercedes-AMG Project One Powertrain
25
Behold, the inner workings of the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar
9
Performance
9
Features
5
Design
8
Media & Connectivity
CNET Review

Frankfurt Auto Show 2017

Check out Roadshow's coverage of the Frankfurt Auto Show.

All Frankfurt Auto Show 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: Chasing totality in the Porsche Panamera
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF