Mercedes previews GLA-Class update ahead of Detroit reveal

With just one week to go before the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, automakers are throwing out the last batch of teasers. Mercedes is one of those late bloomers with its 2018 GLA-Class crossover.

It's hard to believe, but the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is already three model years old. That means it's due for a mid-cycle refresh, and that's exactly what Mercedes is bringing to Detroit early next week.

Enlarge Image Photo by Mercedes-Benz

Based on the teaser image provided, it's not a huge change. There are new fog lights and a different grille up front, and the obscured headlights likely point to some changes there, as well. There are also some slight changes to the front bumper -- and it would be reasonable to assume that there are similar changes out back, as well.

Mid-cycle refreshes are light, and that delicate touch is expected to affect the interior, too. The GLA-Class isn't an old car, so don't expect much. But if I were a betting man, I'd place my chips on updated interior tech, like infotainment. We'll find out for sure next week when the updated GLA steps into the spotlight.