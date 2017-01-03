Mercedes previews GLA-Class update ahead of Detroit reveal

With just one week to go before the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, automakers are throwing out the last batch of teasers. Mercedes is one of those late bloomers with its 2018 GLA-Class crossover.
It's hard to believe, but the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is already three model years old. That means it's due for a mid-cycle refresh, and that's exactly what Mercedes is bringing to Detroit early next week.
Based on the teaser image provided, it's not a huge change. There are new fog lights and a different grille up front, and the obscured headlights likely point to some changes there, as well. There are also some slight changes to the front bumper -- and it would be reasonable to assume that there are similar changes out back, as well.
Mid-cycle refreshes are light, and that delicate touch is expected to affect the interior, too. The GLA-Class isn't an old car, so don't expect much. But if I were a betting man, I'd place my chips on updated interior tech, like infotainment. We'll find out for sure next week when the updated GLA steps into the spotlight.
Detroit Auto Show 2017
Roadshow covers the new models and concept cars shown off at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in blogs, photo galleries, and video.
-
Jan 3Mercedes previews GLA-Class update ahead of Detroit reveal
-
Jan 3Kia's final sport sedan teaser offers up details galore
-
Dec 31Infiniti's Detroit-bound QX50 Concept has been a long time coming
-
Dec 30Infiniti QX50 Concept heads for Detroit guided by next-gen semi-autonomous tech