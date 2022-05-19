Automobiles

Mercedes Announces Maybach SL, 'Mythos' SL Speedster
The Maybach SL will join the S-Class and EQS SUV models.
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes teased a Maybach version of the SL roadster.

It will be the first ever Maybach SL.

The Maybach SL should be revealed within the next year.

Mercedes-Benz wants to move upmarket, announcing on Thursday that it's planning to cut the number of entry-level model the brand offers in favor of larger volume, greater profit high-end models. Part of that plan will be the expansion of the Maybach model line, which will be creating a super luxury version of the new SL roadster.

This is an interesting move, as the seventh-generation SL was designed, developed and engineered by Mercedes' AMG performance arm, and it's branded as a Mercedes-AMG and not a Mercedes-Benz. Virtually no details about the Mercedes-Maybach SL were given beyond just the announcement that it's happening, but two teaser images do give us an idea of what to expect.

Mercedes-Maybach SL teaserEnlarge Image

I'm digging the patterned hood.

 Mercedes-Benz

The Maybach SL will be the first SL in history to wear an upright three-pointed star hood ornament, which is pretty funny to see on a modern sports car. It'll also get the large, chrome Maybach waterfall grille, a unique bumper design with more chrome trim and a two-tone color scheme with a black hood that features a repeating Maybach logo pattern. Beyond what's visible in the images expect different wheels, additional chrome trim on the body, a new rear bumper and other subtle tweaks. While we doubt the Maybach SL will have a stretched wheelbase for more interior room, it should have fancier interior trimmings like additional metal pieces and plush leather upholstery. 

Mercedes also announced a new Mythos branch that will create super-limited, highly desirable vehicles based on existing models, similar to what competing luxury brands do. The first will be a speedster version of the SL, the silhouette of which was teased by design chief Gorden Wagener. It seems like each Mythos vehicle could be inspired by a different model from Mercedes' past, which could be a wide range of vehicle types.

Mercedes-AMG SL Mythos Speedster teaserEnlarge Image

This looks super cool too.

 Mercedes-Benz